Linda K. Rose, 70, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Calling hours for Linda K. Rose will be 12:00pm – 2:00pm Monday, September 13th at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Watertown. There is no funeral service planned. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family.

Linda passed away at her home Thursday, September 2nd where she was surrounded by her family and under the care of Hospice of Jefferson County. She was 70 years old.

Born in Gouverneur January 11, 1951, Linda was a daughter to Irvin and Gertrude (Rhodes) Merritt. She was educated locally.

Linda dedicated her life to taking care of her family, namely her late son, Justin. She enjoyed crafting, watching movies, and being a grandmother.

She is survived by her children, Billie Jo Hammontree of Watertown, Teresa Hazelwood of Cape Vincent, Heather Schwadner of Natural Bridge, Terri and Donnie LaLone of Watertown, Victoria Gatling and fiancée Channing Moore, Sr. of Watertown; her twin brother, Larry (Lucy) Merritt of Natural Bridge; and several grandchildren, cousins, & friends.

Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Watertown.

