Local doctor weighs in on COVID fact and fiction

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - In the age of social media, it can be tough to find out what information about COVID-19 is factual and what is not.

We asked Dr. Joseph Wetterhahn with Samaritan Health which resources are most reliable when it comes to masks, the vaccine, and the virus itself.

Dr. Wetterhahn recommends going to websites for the Mayo Clinic, the CDC, Johns Hopkins or call any local doctor with any questions you may have.

“You might hear a lot of different things, but you’re going to hear the same thing from people who are reliable sources,” he said.

Dr. Wetterhahn says it’s also important to look at a person’s credentials before getting your information.

