Morning Checkup: Prostate Cancer Awareness
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 11:37 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.
Dr. Justin Budnick is a radiation oncologist at Samaritan Medical Center’s Walker Center for Cancer Care.
Watch the video above for his interview during Samaritan’s Morning Checkup segment on 7 News This Morning.
He explains that men should be screened for the disease starting at around age 50, earlier if there’s a strong family history.
Find out more at samaritanhealth.com/cancer. You can also call 315-785-4673.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.