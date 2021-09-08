Advertisement

Morning Checkup: Prostate Cancer Awareness

By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 11:37 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Dr. Justin Budnick is a radiation oncologist at Samaritan Medical Center’s Walker Center for Cancer Care.

Watch the video above for his interview during Samaritan’s Morning Checkup segment on 7 News This Morning.

He explains that men should be screened for the disease starting at around age 50, earlier if there’s a strong family history.

Find out more at samaritanhealth.com/cancer. You can also call 315-785-4673.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

wwny North country gets ready to deal with COVID-19
COVID kills 6, infects 346 in tri-county area since Saturday
Brittany Hobart
Carthage native reported missing in NYC
Allen Fisher
Jury finds Ogdensburg man guilty of assault
St. Lawrence County Sheriff
Woman charged with harassment & child endangerment
King, an 8-year-old border collie/pit bull mix, was found with numerous injuries.
Dog stabbed and burned: police & owner want to know who did it

Latest News

Ask the Pharmacist - Sleep
Ask the Pharmacist - Ear Care
St. Lawrence Health System
St. Lawrence Health suspends hospital visits
Morning Checkup: Prostate Cancer Awareness
Morning Checkup: prostate cancer awareness
The FDA has not given authorization to the COVID-19 booster shot plan, as it continues to...
US COVID cases top 40 million