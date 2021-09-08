Morning Checkup: prostate cancer awareness

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Dr. Justin Budnick is a radiation oncologist at Samaritan Medical Center’s Walker Center for Cancer Care.

Watch the video above for his interview during Samaritan’s Morning Checkup segment on 7 News This Morning.

He explains that men should be screened for the disease starting at around age 50, earlier if there’s a strong family history.

Find out more at samaritanhealth.com/cancer. You can also call 315-785-4673.

