Public shows support for planned Three Mile Bay event center

CHAUMONT, New York (WWNY) - A 250-person banquet hall and event center along Three Mile Bay is the brainchild of the Bennett family who grew up in the area.

They wanted to come back with a business plan. It’s an idea the community got behind at Tuesday’s town of Lyme planning board meeting.

“As far as I’m concerned, you couldn’t find anything better to have in this area than that,” Greg Lavarnway said.

“One of the things we always like to see is when our young people move back, and when they’re born here, they have pride in anything they do here,” Virginia Collins said.

The event center on State Route 12E would be 5,600 square feet and feature five cabins for guests or performers.

The Bennett family says there’s always been a draw for them to bring something special to the area.

“We wanted to find a way to come home but also still be able to work, so we found this dream property and wanted to put something on it,” Sara Bennett said, “and it’s kind of snowballed into this pretty cool event center.

Planning board officials are keeping the public hearing open until their next meeting.

In the meantime, people can contact them with questions or concerns.

Project engineers say if they get approval at the next meeting’s vote, they’ll start construction this fall.

