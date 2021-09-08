Remembering 9/11: the student

(Editor’s note: This week, 7 News is noting the 20th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 terror attacks with a series of reports looking back on the events of the day. This is one part of that series.)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Ambur Misercola teaches social studies at Watertown High School.

20 years ago, she was a freshman there.

And just as people of a certain age remember what they were doing when President Kennedy was shot, or when we landed on the moon, she is crystal clear on the events of September 11, 2001.

“I remember almost everything,” she told a reporter as she got ready for school to reopen. “You know, it’s flashbulb memory. When something big and traumatic happens, you remember almost every detail.”

What she remembers is being in math class, when another teacher came running up the hall.

“He was going into teachers’ rooms, telling them to turn on their TVs. So we did and we saw as one of the towers was smoking and the other plane hit it.”

“We saw some of the very first footage from Pennsylvania, and of course the announcement the Pentagon had been hit as well,” she recalled.

Islamist terrorists from the group al-Qaeda had commandeered four jetliners; two of them slammed into the north and south towers of the World Trade Center, another barreled into the west side of the Pentagon and a fourth - believed bound for the U.S. Capitol or White House - crashed in a field in Pennsylvania after the plane’s passengers fought the hijackers.

“We were wondering what else was going to come for the day,” Misercola said. As it turned out, nothing, but the day’s events had done enough - Misercola’s generation would feel “that shock, that kind of anger, the patriotism that we all felt afterwards.” You could divide things up between the world before 9/11, and after.

She still feels it today. When a condominium collapsed in Surfside, Florida in June, killing 98 people, Ambur’s thoughts went to 9/11.

“It always just brings it back,” she said. “That’s my reference point when something awful happens.”

Now she teaches her students “this is something that everyone from my generation knows. There’s no question what 9/11 means when you hear it.

“We experienced something which changed our entire lives and we can pinpoint the moment everything changed for us.”

One other lesson from 9/11, from Ambur: “There seems to be a lot of feeling that younger people don’t care, or we don’t love our country, but we do. And that day reminded all of us, really made us see how lucky we are to be Americans.”

