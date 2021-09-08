Restaurant to reopen after resolving labor issue

TOWN OF WILNA, New York (WWNY) - A Carthage-area restaurant is set to reopen.

The Sahara Restaurant’s owner, Belva Hall, closed the State Route 3 business last month because she needed a cook.

She blamed the lack of people willing to work on the labor shortage and the extra unemployment money people could get.

Hall has figured out her cooking staff and will be back open Thursday.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.