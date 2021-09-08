Advertisement

Restaurant to reopen after resolving labor issue

Sahara Restaurant
Sahara Restaurant(WWNY)
By Emily Griffin
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 2:19 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
TOWN OF WILNA, New York (WWNY) - A Carthage-area restaurant is set to reopen.

The Sahara Restaurant’s owner, Belva Hall, closed the State Route 3 business last month because she needed a cook.

She blamed the lack of people willing to work on the labor shortage and the extra unemployment money people could get.

Hall has figured out her cooking staff and will be back open Thursday.

