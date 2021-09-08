Rollover crash kills St. Regis Falls man

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A St. Regis Falls man is dead following a one-vehicle rollover crash in the town of Long Lake Tuesday.

State police say 24-year-old Kurt Russel was driving a Suburban Propane on Lake Lila Road around 12:45 p.m. when it went off the seasonal road, rolled down an earth embankment, and struck a tree.

Russel was pronounced deceased at the scene. His body was transported to St. Mary’s Hospital in Amsterdam, where an autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday.

