SLC Presents Weekend Studio Tour

WATERTOWN, New York

SLC Arts Continues 34th Annual Artists’ Studio Tour on September 18th and 19th in Southeastern St Lawrence County

The 34th annual Artists’ Studio Tour is getting a makeover this year. Over three weekends throughout the month of September, Artists’ Studio Tour will be held in a different region of the county. There will be artwork sold from a multitude of artistic mediums. Artists’ Studio Tour provides patrons with the opportunity to enter an artist’s studio to get an inside glimpse on the process of their work, ask questions, and see the artwork first hand to purchase on site.

To see the full list of artists, locations, and a Google map, visit https://slcartscouncil.org/studiotour.

This event is free and open to the public. No registration is required. Masks are required in all studios regardless of vaccination status as you enter the artists’ home and studio space. We encourage all to abide by these rules as respect to the artists’ by keeping them safe.

For Saturday, September 18th, you can find SLC Arts staff and volunteers stationed at the Remington Art Museum in Ogdensburg, and on Sunday, September 19th at TAUNY in Canton. We will be selling merchandise for the North Country Arts Festival and providing information about the festival.

Check us out while you are visiting the studios in the area.

Participating artists on September 18th and 19th:

- Larry Jenne, ADK Rustiques

- Nancey Brackett, My Corner Studio

- Heron Hetzler, Heron Art Design

- Regan DeFranza, Boundless Bookworks

- Cait Throop, Barefootweaver

- Victoria Day, Trout Lake Designs

- Dennis Del Rossi, Bole Creations Woodworking

- Melanie Connor, Radiant Gem Jewelry/River House Soap

- Ronald Larsen, Crary Mills Pottery

- Evelyn Saphier, Iva Smith Memorial Gallery of Fine Art

- Thomas Robarge Photographs and Paintings

- Rebecca MacKellar, Fiberistas

