St. Lawrence Health suspends hospital visits

St. Lawrence Health System
St. Lawrence Health System(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 8:56 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Rising COVID-19 cases in St. Lawrence County are causing its largest hospital system to suspend visits.

St. Lawrence Health is limiting visits at its three hospitals to support people for certain patients, including delivering OB mothers; pediatric patients; patients with confusion, altered mental status, or developmental delays; and end-of-life patients.

The health system owns Canton-Potsdam, Gouverneur, and Massena hospitals.

“It is our hope that this expansive suspension on visitation is a temporary one,” senior vice president of administration Jeremy Slaga said in a statement. “Cases of COVID-19 in St. Lawrence County have been rapidly increasing, and this past weekend’s hospitalizations due to the virus have risen at a rate not previously seen since January.”

Because of the increased strain on its hospitals, St. Lawrence Health is asking people not to use its emergency rooms for COVID-19 testing, but for emergencies only.

You can make an appointment at one of St. Lawrence Health’s testing sites on this website.

