SUNY chancellor: ‘The safest place to be is in a classroom’

CANTON New York (WWNY) - SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras says it may seem like more COVID positive cases are being detected on college campuses, but he argues it’s because SUNY hasn’t stopped testing for the virus, while fewer tests are being done elsewhere in communities.

He visited the campuses of SUNY Canton and SUNY Potsdam Wednesday.

Malatras says SUNY’s positivity rate is under 1 percent, which is much lower than the state average of 3.2 percent.

“The safest place to be is in a classroom. So, if we see elevated cases where you may have to take some mitigating efforts, it’ll be for other things, like shutting down big events, but we want to keep our classrooms open,” he said.

After stops in Canton and Potsdam, Malatras went on to SUNY Plattsburgh.

