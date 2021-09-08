Advertisement

Thousand Islands Train Fair is back on track

By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Derailed by the pandemic last year, the Thousand Islands Train Fair is back.

Watertown Area Model Railroad Club member Mike White brought us up to speed on this year’s event.

Watch the video above for his interview on 7 News This Morning.

The train fair is from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, September 11 and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, September 12. It’s at the Cerow Arena in Clayton.

There will be model train setups as well as vendors buying and selling model train supplies.

Admission is $7. Children 12 and under get in for free.

Call 315-489-1856 to find out more.

