Advertisement

T.I. International Piano Competition for Young People

September 10-12
September 10-12
September 10-12(Cape Vincent Arts Council)
By Craig Thornton
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 11:00 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

Check out all the information on the website.

Concering Covid:

KEEP YOUR FINGERS CROSSED!!

Sponsored by the Cape Vincent Arts Council the 18th Thousand Islands International Piano Competition for Young People is now scheduled for September 10th, 11th, and 12th of this year.

Check out the tabs to the left for more information. If you have questions, make your inquiries at the email address below.

PIANO COMPETITION HEALTH PROTOCOLS UPDATE:

The Piano Competition Committee has decided that PROPERLY WORN MASKS will be MANDATORY inside the performance tent.  Please be advised that there will be fewer chairs in the tent in an effort to space people further apart.  There will be some chairs available for those who want to sit outside the tent.  Please check this site frequently as these protocols may change.

Please be aware that upon guidance of the NYS Dept. of Health the competition is subject to cancellation and that competitors, their families, adjudicators, staff and audience members may be subject to requirements and/or restrictions.

THANK YOU FOR YOUR UNDERSTANDING.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

wwny North country gets ready to deal with COVID-19
COVID kills 6, infects 346 in tri-county area since Saturday
Brittany Hobart
Carthage native reported missing in NYC
Allen Fisher
Jury finds Ogdensburg man guilty of assault
St. Lawrence County Sheriff
Woman charged with harassment & child endangerment
King, an 8-year-old border collie/pit bull mix, was found with numerous injuries.
Dog stabbed and burned: police & owner want to know who did it

Latest News

Thousand Islands Train Fair
Thousand Islands Train Fair is back on track
Matt Castelli
Former CIA officer to challenge Stefanik for Congress
Time is Up, A Fathom Event
Time is Up
St. Lawrence Health System
St. Lawrence Health suspends hospital visits