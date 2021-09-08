T.I. International Piano Competition for Young People

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

Concering Covid:

KEEP YOUR FINGERS CROSSED!!

Sponsored by the Cape Vincent Arts Council the 18th Thousand Islands International Piano Competition for Young People is now scheduled for September 10th, 11th, and 12th of this year.

PIANO COMPETITION HEALTH PROTOCOLS UPDATE:

The Piano Competition Committee has decided that PROPERLY WORN MASKS will be MANDATORY inside the performance tent. Please be advised that there will be fewer chairs in the tent in an effort to space people further apart. There will be some chairs available for those who want to sit outside the tent. Please check this site frequently as these protocols may change.

Please be aware that upon guidance of the NYS Dept. of Health the competition is subject to cancellation and that competitors, their families, adjudicators, staff and audience members may be subject to requirements and/or restrictions.

THANK YOU FOR YOUR UNDERSTANDING.

