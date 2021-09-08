Warm with occasional showers

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s starting out about 10 degrees warmer than it did yesterday.

It will be a cloudy day with showers off and on. Downpours could be heavy at times, and it could get breezy

Highs will be in the mid-70s.

Skies clear overnight. Lows will be in the upper 50s.

We’ll have a mix of clouds and sun on Thursday and there’s a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs will be right around 70 degrees.

It will be crisp and cool on Friday with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 60s. There’s a very small chance of rain.

Saturday will be sunny and 75.

There’s a small chance of rain on Sunday. It will be partly sunny with highs in the low 70s.

Monday will be partly sunny and 68.

Tuesday will be 70 and partly sunny with a small chance of rain.

