Watertown developer’s books share tips on success in real estate

Brian Murray, the owner of Watertown’s Washington Street Properties, just published two real...
Brian Murray, the owner of Watertown’s Washington Street Properties, just published two real estate books.(WWNY)
By Emily Griffin
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 3:38 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A local developer is sharing his secrets to building wealth through real estate.

Brian Murray, the owner of Watertown’s Washington Street Properties, just published two real estate books.

Murray got his start with real estate investing in Watertown while teaching at Jefferson Community College.

Now, he lives in Georgia, manages properties all over the country, and wants other people to learn from his journey.

“I want to share everything I learned, the good and the bad, and hopefully that helps provide motivation for them and they can make fewer mistakes than I did and go out there and create some wealth,” he said.

To write his books, Murray partnered with Brandon Turner, a best-selling real estate author.

