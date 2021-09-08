With a senior-laden roster, South Jeff hopes for good things on the gridiron

ADAMS, New York (WWNY) - The South Jefferson football team is hoping for good things this season, especially with a senior-laden roster.

The Spartans only played three games in the condensed spring football season, posting a 1-2 record.

Coach Randy Fuller has 12 players returning from that squad, with 11 seniors on the roster.

Fuller says the spring season helped him evaluate some younger players that will be playing key roles for his team this season.

On the offensive and defensive side of the football, Fuller says it’s still too early to tell where the Spartans are, but the players are pleased with what they’ve seen from an influx of new players on the roster so far.

You can hear from the coach in the video, along with linebacker Cole Doldo and tight end Will Littell.

The Spartans will be tested in Class B this year, with a number of strong teams and the Spartans will face top-level competition each week, but Fuller feels his team can be competitive this season.

The Spartans open the season on the turf at South Jefferson as they play host to New Hartford in a 7 p.m. kickoff.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.