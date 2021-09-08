Advertisement

With a senior-laden roster, South Jeff hopes for good things on the gridiron

By Rob Krone
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 8:01 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ADAMS, New York (WWNY) - The South Jefferson football team is hoping for good things this season, especially with a senior-laden roster.

The Spartans only played three games in the condensed spring football season, posting a 1-2 record.

Coach Randy Fuller has 12 players returning from that squad, with 11 seniors on the roster.

Fuller says the spring season helped him evaluate some younger players that will be playing key roles for his team this season.

On the offensive and defensive side of the football, Fuller says it’s still too early to tell where the Spartans are, but the players are pleased with what they’ve seen from an influx of new players on the roster so far.

You can hear from the coach in the video, along with linebacker Cole Doldo and tight end Will Littell.

The Spartans will be tested in Class B this year, with a number of strong teams and the Spartans will face top-level competition each week, but Fuller feels his team can be competitive this season.

The Spartans open the season on the turf at South Jefferson as they play host to New Hartford in a 7 p.m. kickoff.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

wwny North country gets ready to deal with COVID-19
COVID kills 6, infects 346 in tri-county area since Saturday
Brittany Hobart
Carthage native reported missing in NYC
Allen Fisher
Jury finds Ogdensburg man guilty of assault
St. Lawrence County Sheriff
Woman charged with harassment & child endangerment
King, an 8-year-old border collie/pit bull mix, was found with numerous injuries.
Dog stabbed and burned: police & owner want to know who did it

Latest News

Lyme and Copenhagen faced off in girls' soccer during the first big day of the high school fall...
Highlights & scores: girls’ soccer & a hockey rivalry exhibition
Braggin' Rights
Braggin’ Rights: really big fish
South Jefferson football
Braggin' Rights
Braggin' Rights