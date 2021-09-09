Advertisement

ACCO to close warehouse, 32 workers affected

ACCO Brands in Ogdensburg
ACCO Brands in Ogdensburg(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - ACCO Brands will close its Canadian warehouse operations in Ogdensburg around the end of the year.

It’ll permanently get rid of 5 management positions. Another 27 union employees will be affected.

The manufacturer says it’s bringing new work to its U.S. warehouse operations in Ogdensburg and it hopes to keep those 27 workers on the payroll, but as the transitions are made, temporary layoffs may happen.

ACCO manufactures binders and white boards.

The company says it will gradually wind down its Canadian warehouse operations beginning on September 27 and close it by January 3.

The city says it and the St. Lawrence County Industrial Development Agency will continue to work with ACCO Brands to support its continued operations in Ogdensburg.

“While the move by ACCO Brands is purely a business efficiency decision made by their leadership, it is a continued signal that the City of Ogdensburg and St. Lawrence County must take every proactive measure to make this region more business-friendly and cost efficient,” said City Manager Stephen Jellie in a news release.

