Bass tourney kicks off in Clayton

CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - The 2021 Basspro.com Bassmaster Open at Thousand Islands kicked off with 184 boats launching from the Antique Boat Museum in Clayton Thursday morning.

The three-day tournament wraps up on Saturday when the top 10 anglers from Thursday and Friday battle for a $50,000 first-place prize.

Tournament director Chris Bowes says the St. Lawrence River is the best small mouth fishery in the country.

“I mean, 20-pound bags are not uncommon here on the St. Lawrence River,” he said, “and you just can’t say that about every small mouth fishery around the country. It’s world class.”

Weigh-ins start at 2:30 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.