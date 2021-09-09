Advertisement

Bass tourney kicks off in Clayton

The 2021 Basspro.com Bassmaster Open at Thousand Islands kicked off with 184 boats launching...
The 2021 Basspro.com Bassmaster Open at Thousand Islands kicked off with 184 boats launching from the Antique Boat Museum in Clayton Thursday morning.(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 11:43 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - The 2021 Basspro.com Bassmaster Open at Thousand Islands kicked off with 184 boats launching from the Antique Boat Museum in Clayton Thursday morning.

The three-day tournament wraps up on Saturday when the top 10 anglers from Thursday and Friday battle for a $50,000 first-place prize.

Tournament director Chris Bowes says the St. Lawrence River is the best small mouth fishery in the country.

“I mean, 20-pound bags are not uncommon here on the St. Lawrence River,” he said, “and you just can’t say that about every small mouth fishery around the country. It’s world class.”

Weigh-ins start at 2:30 p.m.  The event is free and open to the public.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WWNY "Sea Grant" interview 11-18-20
COVID kills another local person, infects 138 others
Robert Williams, a FedEx driver and father of seven, was killed by gunfire in Jackson,...
Police: FedEx driver shot and killed while in vehicle
Dr. Joseph Wetterhahn
Local doctor weighs in on COVID fact and fiction
Some health care workers protested against the state-mandated vaccine outside Watertown's...
Health care workers protest COVID vaccine mandate
Police lights
Rollover crash kills St. Regis Falls man

Latest News

Then-state Sen. Brian Benjamin speaks during an event in the Harlem neighborhood of New York on...
Brian Benjamin sworn in as lieutenant governor
Gavel
Inmate must be allowed methadone treatment, judge says
Massena Rescue Squad
Massena rescue squad to transfer from town to village
Fitness with Jamie: total body exercises
Fitness with Jamie: total-body exercises