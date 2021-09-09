Beverly A. Deno, 89, of Brasher Falls

BRASHER FALLS, New York (WWNY) - Mrs. Beverly A. Deno, 89, passed away on Monday September 6, 2021, at the Highland Nursing Home in Massena. Beverly was a resident of LBSH in Brasher Falls and had only been at the Highland Nursing home for 3 weeks prior to her passing.

Arrangements are entrusted to Hammill Funeral Home in Winthrop and in keeping with Beverly’s wishes there will be no public calling hours.

Beverly’s graveside service will be held Monday September 27th at 11:00 AM at the Hillcrest Cemetery in North Lawrence.

On June 12, 1932, Beverly was born in Malone to the late Howard and Iris (Parker) Frary. Iris passed away when Beverly was 8 months old, and she was raised by Ethel Frary who Beverly always considered like a mother.

Beverly graduated from the North Lawrence High School and then attended the Adirondack Commercial School for Business. After that she worked for Dr. H.D. Wray until the time of her marriage. On November 14, 1951, she married Lawrence Deno at the Nicholville Methodist Church Parsonage. Lawrence passed away on October 19, 2002.

She was a member of the Red Hats, an Election Inspector for the Town of Stockholm, and volunteered her time for Hospice.

She is survived by her children, Larry and Carolyn Deno of Harrisburg, PA., Steve and Cathy Deno of Brasher Falls, Cindy and Jim Grant of Massena, Karen Deno Irish of Brasher Falls, and Jeff Deno and his companion Julie Herne of Massena; grandchildren, Mike (Tricia) Deno, Matt Deno, Todd (Sara) Deno, Jason Deno, Tamara Deno, Nathan Carr (Sam Black), Melissa Carr (Chad St. Louis), Angela Durant, and Tyler Deno; great grandchildren, Gavin, Charlie, Henry, Matthew, Joshua, Lilly, Daisy, Makayla, Carlie, and Haileigh; siblings, Ralph Frary, Sharon Bearce, Marsha Roland, Brian Frary and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

One daughter in infancy, one granddaughter, Christine Durant, and one great-grandson Dylan Durant, predeceased her.

For those wishing to express an act of kindness memorial contributions may be made to Tri-Town Rescue Squad P.O. Box 238 Brasher Falls, NY 13613 or Hospice and Palliative Care of St. Lawrence Valley Inc. 6805 US-11, Potsdam, NY 13676. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.hammillfh.com.

