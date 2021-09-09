Advertisement

Brian Benjamin sworn in as lieutenant governor

Then-state Sen. Brian Benjamin speaks during an event in the Harlem neighborhood of New York on...
Then-state Sen. Brian Benjamin speaks during an event in the Harlem neighborhood of New York on August 26. He was sworn in as Gov. Kathy Hochul's lieutenant governor on Thursday.(Mary Altaffer | AP / Mary Altaffer)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 11:15 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) - New York Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin thanked Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul for choosing him as he was sworn in to join her two-week-old administration.

Benjamin took the oath of office on Thursday in Hochul’s New York City office.

Hochul took over as governor on August 24 following Andrew Cuomo’s resignation over sexual harassment allegations.

Hochul is the state’s first woman governor and a Democrat from western New York.

She had pledged to choose someone from New York City to be her lieutenant governor.

Benjamin has served as a state senator representing Harlem.

