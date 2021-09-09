Advertisement

Brian K. Bienvenue, 48, of Norfolk

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
NORFOLK, New York (WWNY) - A Celebration of Life gathering for Brian K. Bienvenue, 48, a resident of 2017 Sober Street, will be held at a later date to be announced.  Brian passed away on Sunday, September 5, 2021 at his home in Norfolk.  He is survived by his wife, Robin; his two sons, Aiden and Devin Bienvenue and his mother, Michele RoBerge, all of Norfolk; two step-sons, Andrew Arsenault, Long Lake and Ethan Brothers, Southwick, MA.  He was pre-deceased by his father, David P. Bienvenue.

Born in Springfield, MA on February, 5, 1973, the son of David P. and Michele Ouellette Bienvenue, he was a carpenter, working for Bill Drew’s Construction.  Brian enjoyed the outdoors, especially fishing and hunting and loved being with his family and friends, as he loved to pick and tease at them.  Most of all, Brian had a kind heart and enjoyed helping others as much as he could.  Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.buckfuneralhome.com.  The Buck Funeral Home in Norfolk is serving the family of Brian K. Bienvenue.

Eleanor G. (Eastman) Green, 85, of Ellisburg
Steve M. Smutz, 84, of Hannawa Falls
Donald E. Waugh, 77, of Copenhagen
Michael J. Stacey, 71, of Ogdensburg
Robert F. "Bob" House Jr., 96, formerly of Fowler
Joseph J. Shene, 92, of Fine
