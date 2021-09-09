Advertisement

Canning safety tips and resources

By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 1:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Properly canned food is a safe home food preservation method. However, with advances in science, canning guidelines have changed over the years to ensure safe, quality food for your family.

April Bennett, nutrition program manager at Cornell Cooperative Extension of Jefferson County, appeared on 7 News at Noon on Thursday to talk about canning safety. Watch her interview above.

She says there are three potential ways to create shelf-stable canned goods at home:

Boiling Water bath canner

High acid foods such as fruits, pickles, sauerkraut, jams, jellies, marmalades, and fruit butters. Tomatoes if citric acid or lemon juice is added.

Pressure canner

Meat, poultry, seafood, and vege­tables

Atmospheric steam canner (same guidelines as water bath)

Whether food should be processed in a pressure canner or boiling-water canner to control botulinum bacteria depends on the acidity of the food. Acidity may be natural, as in most fruits, or added, as in pickled food.

The exact time depends on the kind of food being canned, the way it is packed into jars, and the size of jars.

Proper canning practices include:

  • Carefully selecting and washing fresh food,
  • Peeling some fresh foods,
  • Hot packing many foods,
  • Adding acids (lemon juice or vinegar) to some foods,
  • Using acceptable jars and self-sealing lids,
  • Processing jars in a boiling-water or pressure canner for the correct period of time.

CCE is hosting canning watch parties on Monday September 13 and 20. To learn more and register, visit ccejefferson.org/events/2021/08/17/from-the-kitchen-canning-watch-party.

Other resources:

National Center for Home Food Preservation Website at http://nchfp.uga.edu/

Penn State University Food Preservation Data Base at https://extension.psu.edu/food-safety-and-quality/home-food-safety

So Easy to Preserve, University of Georgia, Cooperative Extension, 7th Edition (July 2020) https://setp.uga.edu/

www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL4yU9BNFlwm5Gf7nTVMw0CUZeqowiiup5

extension.umaine.edu/food-health/food-preservation/how-to-videos/

For more information, visit ccejefferson.org/nutrition/food-preservation

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WWNY "Sea Grant" interview 11-18-20
COVID kills another local person, infects 138 others
Robert Williams, a FedEx driver and father of seven, was killed by gunfire in Jackson,...
Police: FedEx driver shot and killed while in vehicle
Dr. Joseph Wetterhahn
Local doctor weighs in on COVID fact and fiction
Some health care workers protested against the state-mandated vaccine outside Watertown's...
Health care workers protest COVID vaccine mandate
Police lights
Rollover crash kills St. Regis Falls man

Latest News

9/11 20th Anniversary
Remembering 9/11: the firefighters
Soldiers
Help available for soldiers adjusting to coming home from deployment
Dance World is back in its Mill Street location
Community helps Watertown dance studio come home
File photo of construction work on the Smart Path high-voltage power project
State approves second phase of Smart Path project