Charles E. Phillips, 61, of Dexter

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 6:00 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
DEXTER, New York (WWNY) - Charles E. Phillips, 61, of 17120 County Rt. 53, Dexter, NY, passed away September 6, 2021 at the University Hospital in Syracuse.

He was born on February 17, 1960 in Little Rock, Arkansas.  Following school he moved to Watertown where he met Jessie Martin.  The couple was married and resided in Watertown where he worked for Waste Management and TJ Clements’s Construction as a laborer.  He retired in 2001 following a motorcycle accident that left him disabled. He and his wife moved to Dexter in 2004.

He was an outdoor enthusiast, he loved to ride his motorcycle, go 4-wheeling, hunting, fishing and camping.

Among his survivors are two daughters and their companions, Melissa S. Phillips and Robert MacMillan, Chaumont and Marissa A. Phillips and Riley A. Maitland, Brownville.

Donations in Charles memory may be made to the Dexter Volunteer Fire Department “Last Station” fund.

Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home.

It was his wish to be cremated and the family will hold a Celebration of Life.  For more information on the date and time please contact his daughters.

Online condolences may be made at www.dexterfuneralhome.com

