Community helps Watertown dance studio come home

Dance World is back in its Mill Street location(WWNY)
By Brendan Straub
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 1:59 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Dance World is back in its Mill Street location after water damage forced it out almost a year ago. We take a look at the renovations and an owner’s legacy restored.

Almost a year ago, the now pristine dance studio looked like a swimming pool.

Dance World owner Cindy Babel says she was in the process of fixing the roof when a heavy storm rolled in and the tarps just didn’t hold, leaving the place under water.

“Eleven months ago, there was 5 inches of water in this waiting room,” she said.

But this fall, it’s a different story. Volunteers donated money, time and supplies to help over the past year and now renovations to the Mill Street property have been completed.

The building features two state-of-the-art studio spaces in the front as well as a larger studio space in the back to be used by the competition team and for tumbling classes.

Babel says it cost about $40,000 to get the place up and running, but it’s finished just in time for fall registration

“We want people to come and give it a try. It’s a great thing for children, it gives them social skills, confidence, poise, it’s just a great thing,” she said.

For Babel, this is her 37th year at the helm, a legacy that she felt was headed down the drain only to be rescued by the community that has supported her all these years.

“If it wasn’t for all those people, we would not be open today, so I thank you from the bottom of my heart,” she said.

Registration for the new dancing season is happening all this week with sessions slated to start on Saturday.

