Donald E. Waugh, 77, of Copenhagen

COPENHAGEN, New York (WWNY) - Donald E. Waugh, 77, of State Route 12, passed away peacefully on September 8, 2021 at home, under the loving care of his family and Lewis County Hospice.

Donald was born on November 21, 1943 in Lowville, son of the late Elwood Gates and Ruth (Nicholl) Waugh. He was a true patriot, a member of the NRA, and a direct descendent of revolutionary war heroes, notably Simeon Phelps, Micah Gates, George and John Countryman and John D. Young. After his schooling, he went on to attend the Knoxville Hardwood Lumber School in Nashville, Tennessee. He was employed as a lumber scaler throughout the tri-state area before moving back to Copenhagen. He was then employed with Farney Lumber, Deer River Lumber and Dan Robbins, retiring in 2016.

On October 28, 1972 he married Shelley Long in Pennsylvania.

Don was an avid outdoorsman who loved hunting, fishing, camping and playing cards. He loved showering every woman and child with a butterscotch candy.

Survivors include his wife of 48 years, Shelley; four children, Donald “Cal” (Andi) Waugh of Stone Mountain, Georgia; Charles “Chuck” (Lisa) Waugh of Watertown; Elwood “Woody” Waugh of Copenhagen; and Amanda “Mandy” Strickler of North Shores, Michigan; 10 siblings, Aileen Waugh-Robbins; Brenda Wilmot; Elizabeth “Sue” Mattis; Rebecca Sullivan; Jo-Ann Lyndaker; Lorraine (Sam) Stewart; Sandy “Corky” Adams; Tina Stanford; Cindy Waugh-Lyndaker; and Diane Oliver; 7 grandchildren, Jordan, Autumn, Jaryn, Zachary, Jayden, Brennan and Gaige; and three great-grandchildren, Ella, Owen and Donnie.

He is predeceased by a sister, Margaret Vary and a previous wife, Judy Kearse.

No calling hours will be held. A celebration-of-life gathering will be held on September 18, 2021 from 1-5 PM at the family barn, located at 409 Waterman Road, Watertown (Barnes Corners). All friends and family are welcome.

Donations in Donald’s memory can be made to Friends of Lewis County Hospice at PO Box 266, Lowville, NY 13367.

Arrangements are with Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc., and condolences can be made online at www.lundyfuneralhome.com.

