Eleanor G. (Eastman) Green, 85, of Ellisburg

ELLISBURG, New York (WWNY) - On September 8, 2021, Eleanor G. (Eastman) Green peacefully went to meet her maker while under the care of the Onondaga Center of Rehabilitation and Nursing, Minoa, NY.

The funeral for Eleanor will be 2 pm Sunday, September 12th, 2021 at the Carpenter-Stoodley Funeral Home, Belleville with Pastor Mark Strader officiating. Calling hours will begin at 12 noon prior to the funeral service at the funeral home. Burial will be at a later date in Woodside Cemetery, Belleville.

Born to Charles and Edith (Christman) Eastman in Ellisburg, New York, on August 6, 1936 she was raised in Ellisburg with her younger siblings James (deceased) and Ann, currently of Watertown. As a young girl, Eleanor was a member of the Girl Scouts of America. Her membership in this organization went well beyond 30 years as she became a troop leader. She was well known for her orderly meetings, her ability to assist any and all girls in attaining their badges, and her overall love of this great group. Over the years, she traveled the country and the world with the Scouts, seeing Savannah, Georgia, Mexico City, Mexico, and Switzerland.

Ellie grew up as a student in the Union Academy of Belleville, where she was a cheerleader for both football and basketball. She often spoke about cheering for her favorite player; her dear sweet love, Bill. After graduation in 1954, she attended Morrisville College, to be a practical nurse. She was a nurse at Mercy Hospital for a short time in the pediatrics unit. Ellie married her high school sweetheart, Willis F. Green, on October 5, 1957 in the Ellisburg Methodist church. They started their life together on Bill’s family farm on county route 79, where they would spend all their days.

After 11 long years, Ellie and Bill would welcome their first son, Daniel and then shortly after their second, David. Ellie dearly loved her niece, Kristen, as the daughter she never had.

After her boys were ready, Ellie started working again, first at Barbara Moss in Watertown, then for more than 20 years at OD Greene’s in Adams. In the evenings, Ellie could be seen studying the new inventory charts and labels for the upcoming week’s sales. There wasn’t anything she couldn’t find on a shelf at Ace Hardware

A strong member of her community, Eleanor held many memberships over the years. She volunteered with the Union Academy of Belleville, attending every banquet in honor of the graduates. She was also a member of the Belleville United Methodist Church, where she was a trustee and member of many committees. A woman of great faith, she rarely missed a Sunday service.

Eleanor’s love of music and dance paved the way for many weekends with the Black River Valley Fiddlers. She and Bill would take a turn most Friday evenings at the dances offered.

Ellie was well known for her love of owls. Enter her home and she could tell you where they were from and when she had gotten each one, and if it was a gift, who had gotten it for her. Her love of owls was only trumped by her love for her family. Enjoying time with the boys, Ellie and Bill traveled extensively during the summer and then together in retirement. In these last years she could be seen at special events beaming with pride over the accomplishments of her grandchildren. Her greatest love was cheering them on at sporting events. The family she and Bill built was an incredible example for their boys and the wives, Ellie adored.

Eleanor was predeceased by her parents, Charles and Edith Eastman, as well as her brother James Eastman and a nephew Rusty Eastman. She leaves behind her adoring husband, Bill Green, her two sons, Daniel (Angela) Green, David (Patricia) Green, her aunt Dorothy (Eastman) Brown, a sister, Ann Eastman, a niece Kristen (Cox) Vaccaro, two nephews Ralph and Jamie Eastman, a niece Kim Eastman, and her grandchildren, Ryan Green, Ashley Green, Tyler Green, and Lily Green.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the organization of your choice in Eleanor’s honor.

