Great performances coming up at Clayton Opera House

CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - It’s always busy at the Clayton Opera House.

Executive director Julie Garnsey stopped by 7 News This Morning to tell us about some of the upcoming events.

Watch the video above for her interview.

Here’s what’s coming up

- On Friday, September 10 is DrumatiX, a tap and percussion dance group, will be on stage.

- Country music performer Jerrod Niemann will be at the opera house on Friday, September 17.

- Popular Rochester-based party band Nik and the Nice Guys will perform on Saturday, October 2.

Learn more at claytonoperahouse.com.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.