Great performances coming up at Clayton Opera House
Published: Sep. 9, 2021
CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - It’s always busy at the Clayton Opera House.
Executive director Julie Garnsey stopped by 7 News This Morning to tell us about some of the upcoming events.
Here’s what’s coming up
- On Friday, September 10 is DrumatiX, a tap and percussion dance group, will be on stage.
- Country music performer Jerrod Niemann will be at the opera house on Friday, September 17.
- Popular Rochester-based party band Nik and the Nice Guys will perform on Saturday, October 2.
Learn more at claytonoperahouse.com.
