Advertisement

Great performances coming up at Clayton Opera House

By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 8:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - It’s always busy at the Clayton Opera House.

Executive director Julie Garnsey stopped by 7 News This Morning to tell us about some of the upcoming events.

Watch the video above for her interview.

Here’s what’s coming up

- On Friday, September 10 is DrumatiX, a tap and percussion dance group, will be on stage.

- Country music performer Jerrod Niemann will be at the opera house on Friday, September 17.

- Popular Rochester-based party band Nik and the Nice Guys will perform on Saturday, October 2.

Learn more at claytonoperahouse.com.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Williams, a FedEx driver and father of seven, was killed by gunfire in Jackson,...
Police: FedEx driver shot and killed while in vehicle
WWNY "Sea Grant" interview 11-18-20
COVID kills another local person, infects 138 others
Dr. Joseph Wetterhahn
Local doctor weighs in on COVID fact and fiction
Some health care workers protested against the state-mandated vaccine outside Watertown's...
Health care workers protest COVID vaccine mandate
Police lights
Rollover crash kills St. Regis Falls man

Latest News

Fitness with Jamie: total body exercises
Fitness with Jamie: total-body exercises
A nurse prepares a shot of the vaccine against COVID-19.
NY delays state worker office return & vaccine mandate
Potsdam and Massena faced off Wednesday in one of many boys' Frontier League and NAC soccer...
Highlights & scores: boys’ soccer from the Frontier League & NAC
Traffic Advisory
Traffic advisories: Thompson Boulevard & Grant Street in Watertown