Help available for soldiers adjusting to coming home from deployment

Soldiers
Soldiers(WWNY)
By John Pirsos
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 2:14 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
FORT DRUM, New York (WWNY) - Returning from deployment can be difficult for soldiers. That’s why one doctor recommends seeking help.

Dr. Todd Benham, Fort Drum’s installation director of psychological health, says returning soldiers could have anger issues, trouble sleeping, or reintegrating with society.

He says that could be caused by certain experiences while deployed or simply the change of lifestyle. Dr. Benham says getting help quickly is ideal.

“You’re suffering longer in silence. So, many, many folks that I’ve taken care of over the years that waited longer than they wish they had waited. And so if you get it taken care of right away, your quality of life’s going to be better; you’re relationships are not going to be impacted as significantly,” he said.

Dr. Benham says it’s important for returning soldiers to use their friends and family as support. Fort Drum has several resources to help soldiers as well.

