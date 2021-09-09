Highlights & scores: boys’ soccer from the Frontier League & NAC

(WWNY) - Boys’ Frontier League soccer and boys’ Northern Athletic Conference soccer topped a busy day in local sports on Wednesday.

Boys’ soccer: Lyme vs. Copenhagen

We begin with a boys’ Frontier League D Division battle in Chaumont, as Lyme hosted Copenhagen.

In the first half, it’s 2-0 Lyme when Jonny Lafontaine goes top shelf, increasing the Lyme lead to 3-0.

Moments later it’s Lafontaine with his second goal of the game. Lyme expands its lead to 4-0.

Lafontaine completes the hat trick a few minutes later and it’s 5-0 Lyme. He had 4 goals.

Aidan Linkroum unloads a blast that goes off the goalie’s fingertips and in.

Lyme blanks Copenhagen 10-)

Boy’ soccer crossover: Sackets Harbor vs. South Lewis

The Sackets Harbor Patriots hosted the South Lewis Falcons in a Frontier League crossover game.

In the second half the game was tied at 1. The Patriots looking to break the tie but Aidan McGuire makes the stop for the Falcons

South Lewis breaks the tie when Cameron Evans dents the back of the net, putting South Lewis up 2-1.

Then it’s Shawn McManus with the header that splits the pipes and it’s 3-1 Falcons.

Late in the second half, Evans makes it 4-1 on the penalty kick.

South Lewis beats Sackets Harbor 4-1.

Under the lights: General Brown vs. Watertown

Under the lights in Dexter, it was General Brown hosting Watertown.

Late in the first half, Seth Johnsons shot hits the post and bounces in off a defender, making it 1-0 Watertown.

The Cyclones go on to shut out General Brown 4-0.

Boys’ soccer: Potsdam vs. Massena

In boys’ NAC soccer, it was Potsdam hosting Massena.

Luke Greco connects, putting Massena up 1-0.

Then it’s Carter Firnstein on the redirect and it’s 2-0 Raiders.

Potsdam cuts the lead in half when Theo Hughes’ header tickles twine.

Stephon Bescanson makes it 3-1. That would be your final.

Colton-Pierrepont vs. Parishville-Hopkinton.

Colton-Pierrepont was at Parishville-Hopkinton.

Oliver Johnson picks the corner of the net and it’s 1-0 colts.

They beat Parishville Hopkinton 2-0.

Wednesday’s local scores

Boys’ high school soccer

Belleville Henderson 7, Alexandria 0

Lyme 10, Copenhagen 0

Beaver River 3, Thousand Islands 2 (OT)

South Lewis 4, Sackets Harbor 1

Lowville 3, Carthage 1

South Jefferson 2, Indian River 1

Watertown 4, General Brown 0

Chateaugay 3, Norwood-Norfolk 2

Harrisville 2, Hermon-DeKalb 0

Colton-Pierrepont 2, Parishville-Hopkinton 0

Salmon River 10, Gouverneur 0

St. Regis Falls 2, Brushton-Moira 1

Massena 3, Potsdam 1

Madrid-Waddington 2, St. Lawrence Central 0

Men’s college soccer

Onondaga 2, Jefferson 0

St. Lawrence 1, SUNY Canton 0

Utica 2, SUNY Potsdam 1

Women’s college soccer

Jefferson 1, Onondaga 0

High school volleyball

Chateaugay 3, Massena 0

Malone 3, Potsdam 0

Gouverneur 3, OFA 1

Tupper Lake 3, Clifton-Fine 2

