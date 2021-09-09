Advertisement

Inmate must be allowed methadone treatment, judge says

Sep. 9, 2021
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A federal court ruled this week that an inmate has the right to methadone treatments while incarcerated in the Jefferson County jail.

The inmate, identified only as P.G., suffers from severe opioid use disorder (OUD), according to the New York Civil Liberties Union, and needs the treatments while in jail.

The preliminary injunction was handed down from the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of New York on Tuesday. P.G. is represented by the NYCLU and the American Civil Liberties Union.

The judge said P.G. is likely to succeed on claims that the jail’s blanket ban on methadone treatment is discriminatory and unconstitutional.

“P.G., like all people in carceral settings, has a right to adequate medical care,” NYCLU senior staff attorney Antony Gemmell said.  He said he is gratified by the decision, “which recognizes that banning life-sustaining treatment for OUD is cruel, discriminatory, and unlawful.”

P.G., a 35-year-old New York resident, first sought a preliminary injunction in April after Jefferson County officials refused to agree to allow his methadone treatments to continue if he were jailed.

The preliminary injunction issued this week came after P.G. sought emergency relief after he was arrested on Friday.

