POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Funeral services for Kay E. Bartlett, 83, formerly of Potsdam will be held on Friday, September 10, 2021 at 1:00pm at the Loretta Lamphere Hall on 25 Rutman Rd. in Parishville, NY with Lay Speaker Bob Wickwire officiating. Calling hours will be held on Friday, September 10, 2021 from 10:00am until noon at Garner Funeral Service at 10 Lawrence Avenue in Potsdam. Burial will follow the funeral service at Southville Cemetery. Kay passed away at Maplewood Rehabilitation and Senior Care in Canton on Tuesday morning (September 9, 2021).

She is survived by her 4 sons: Michael (Cathy) of Woodstock, CT, Patrick (Nancy) of Woodstock, VT, Richard (Carol Houle) of Childwold, NY and Stephen (Sherri) of Norwood, NY; a sister Ev Bartlett of Theresa; 4 grandchildren: Matt, Susan, Katie, and Hannah and 1 great grandchild Emmett and many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her husband John Bartlett in 2011; brothers Lyle Tousley, Louis Reynolds; sisters Doris Loomis and Joyce Loomis.

Kay was born on March 30, 1938 in Theresa, NY to the late Myron and Stella (Waite) Reynolds. She attend Theresa area schools. On June 12, 1955 she married John F. Bartlett at the Theresa Methodist Church. Mrs. Bartlett raised her family before going to work for Community Bank’s mini bank in Potsdam in 1975 and after 25 years, she retired from the manager position in 2000. She went on to obtain her real estate license and worked for a number of years in real estate before retiring again. She spent her last few years at Maplewood Nursing Home, where she made friends with many of the nurses who cared for her and especially her nurse Tonya who went above and beyond for her.

Kay was a treasurer for the Lions Club and many other local organizations and truly enjoyed balancing the checkbooks of her neighbors at the Mayfield Apartments in Potsdam. Other hobbies Kay enjoyed were knitting and bowling, especially during her time with the Theresa Bowling League and playing Rummikub.

Memorial contributions in Kay’s memory may be made to the Parishville Ladies Auxiliary, 25 Rutman Rd. Parishville, NY 13672. Thoughts, condolences, prayers, and fond memories may be shared with the Bartlett family online at www.GarnerFH.com.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.