GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Kyle Joe Neuroth, age 31, formerly of Gouverneur, passed away on September 7, 2021 in Fond du Lac, WI where he was residing.

A Celebration of Life may be held at a later date. Arrangements are with French Funeral Home in Gouverneur. Condolences may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.

