Lowville Food Pantry looks to feed animals, too

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - The Lowville Food Pantry has long been a resource for feeding people. But, the organization is looking to feed animals, too.

Brown bananas, fuzzy strawberries and mushy veggies aren’t exactly appetizing. But that’s exactly what the Lowville Food Pantry is excited to give away.

“What we’d like to do is get farmers to come in and pick up the old bread and pastries and fruits and vegetables that are no longer eligible for human consumption, but don’t have to go in the garbage. We’d like them to feed it to their animals,” said Daniel Taylor, Lowville Food Pantry CEO.

Taylor says most of the time, there’s nothing actually wrong with the food. Baguettes we saw don’t have any mold on them and they don’t even feel stale. But, they’re past their shelf life, which means they’re no good for human consumption.

For chickens, on the other hand, it’s a gourmet meal.>

At this point, Jackie Prashaw is one of the only people preventing that food from hitting the dump. She uses it as a treat for her birds.

“Anybody that has livestock should take advantage of it. It’d be a shame to see it go in the landfill,” she said.

And, a shame for animals to miss out on a tasty treat.

“We just don’t want to see it going to a landfill and clogging up the dumps,” said Taylor.

So, if you’ve got furry friends who would like some goodies, pop by the pantry’s new location on Trinity Avenue and look for the stack off to the side.

