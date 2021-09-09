Lyme passes marijuana opt-out & short-term rental laws

CHAUMONT, New York (WWNY) - The town of Lyme joins other north county communities that are opting out of the state’s marijuana law.

The local law -- passed unanimously by the board -- makes it illegal to own or operate marijuana shops in the town.

The decision was made following a public hearing Wednesday night. No one from the community spoke.

The issue will be up for a public vote in this year’s election, so the public could overturn the decision to opt out.

“Once we opt out, we can later on opt in,” town supervisor Scott Aubertine said, “and then we have more time to control what the town may want to do.”

The town also rolled out a local law to help monitor short-term rentals.

Property owners will now have to apply for a permit through the town. That will be an annual process.

After some discussion, the board passed the law unanimously, but board members say they’re open to tweaking it in the future.

