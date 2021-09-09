Mainly dry, but some rain is possible

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - We could see a shower or two, but there won’t be as much rain as we had yesterday.

There’s a 40 percent chance of rain, so much of the day should be dry. We could see a quick-moving thunderstorm in the afternoon that could possibly bring some hail.

But mostly, the day will be partly sunny with highs in the low 70s.

It will be cool overnight, with lows in the upper 40s and low 50s.

Friday will be partly sunny and cool. Highs will be in the upper 60s.

It will be nice on Saturday. We’ll have mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid-70s.

It will be partly sunny with a small chance of rain on Sunday. Highs will be in the low 70s.

Monday will be mostly sunny and 70.

There’s a small chance of rain both Tuesday and Wednesday. Both days will be partly sunny with highs in the mid-70s.

