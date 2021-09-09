Massena rescue squad to transfer from town to village
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 10:11 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - All three public safety components in Massena will eventually be under the village’s umbrella.
That’s after members of the village and town boards voted Wednesday night to transfer ownership of the rescue squad from the town to the village.
The police and fire departments are already under the village’s jurisdiction.
Officials say there’s still a lot of work to be done before the transfer is complete, “but both boards are committed to moving forward.”
Massena Rescue Transfer by Scott Atkinson on Scribd
