Massena rescue squad to transfer from town to village

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - All three public safety components in Massena will eventually be under the village’s umbrella.

That’s after members of the village and town boards voted Wednesday night to transfer ownership of the rescue squad from the town to the village.

The police and fire departments are already under the village’s jurisdiction.

Officials say there’s still a lot of work to be done before the transfer is complete, “but both boards are committed to moving forward.”

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.