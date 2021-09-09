Michael J. Stacey, 71, of Ogdensburg

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Funeral services for Michael J. Stacey, age 71, of Ogdensburg, NY, will be held on Monday, September 13, 2021, at 4:00PM at Frary Funeral Home Ogdensburg with Deacon Dave Demers officiating. Calling hours will be held from 3:00PM up until the time of services at Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. Burial will be at a later date. Mr. Stacey passed away unexpectedly at his home on Tuesday, September 7, 2021.

Michael is survived by his loving wife, Nancy Stacey of Ogdensburg, NY; his three children, Dr. Steven Stacey and his significant other, Jeff Hoover, of Liverpool, NY, Elizabeth Wright and her husband, Kevin, of Syracuse, NY, and Emily Stacey and her significant other, Trace Altieri, of Elmira, NY; his grandchildren, Carter Wright, Ava Wright and Damon Altieri; two sisters, Mary Cassada of Norfork, NY and Lynne Loudon and her husband, Robert of Parma, OH; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He is predeceased by his brothers, Thomas G. Stacey and Stephen Stacey.

Michael was born on October 23, 1949, in Massena, NY, the son of the late Joseph Melburn and Veronica (Moquin) Stacey. He graduated from Holy Family Central School in 1967, later graduating from SUNY Agricultural and Technological College and State University College at Potsdam. He married Nancy Carolyn Harper on October 20, 1973 at St. Mary’s Cathedral with Rev. Chapin officiating. Michael joined the staff of St. Lawrence National Bank in November of 1982 assuming the duties of Data Processing Manager for Lawban Computer Processing System. He then went on to become Collections Manager and a Vice President with Community Bank, retiring in 2015.

Michael was a member of the Ogdensburg Moose Lodge and a fourth-degree knight with the Knights of Columbus. He enjoyed riding his lawn tractor, working on the daily Sudoku puzzle and spending time with his family. Michael was well known for having the perfect joke for every occasion. He was a loving man and cared deeply for his family and friends. Donations may be made in Michael’s memory to the Ogdensburg Rescue Squad, 1223 Pickering St., Ogdensburg, NY 13669.

