Next year’s state fair returning to 13 days, says governor

The Great New York State Fair
The Great New York State Fair
By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 2:53 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
SYRACUSE, New York (WWNY) - The Great New York State Fair will return next year as a 13-day event, Governor Kathy Hochul announced Thursday.

This past year, the fair was held for 18 days, a decision made by former Governor Andrew Cuomo, and saw dramatically low attendance.

“Returning to a 13-day schedule next year ensures that fairgoers can once again experience all of their favorite shows, exhibits, vendors, and attractions around the New York State Fair while also supporting greater coordination with our county and youth fairs,” Hochul said in a news release.

Next year’s state fair will be held Wednesday, August 24 to Monday, September 5.

