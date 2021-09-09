Advertisement

Office for the Aging strongly urges older adults to wear masks while indoors

(FILE)
(FILE)(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - As cases rise significantly in St. Lawrence County, the county’s Office for the Aging is now strongly encouraging older adults to wear masks while indoors - even if they’re fully vaccinated.

Its director cites an extremely high level of COVID transmission in the county, which she says is mainly the delta variant, and which she says is many times more transmissible.

“I think people are under the impression that their vaccine will prevent them from getting COVID and, while it’s likely it’ll keep you from getting very sick, or even death, it won’t keep you from contracting COVID,” said Andrea Montgomery, director, St. Lawrence County Office for the Aging.

The office is also suspending, for the time being, congregate dining at the Gouverneur Community Center starting Monday. However, home delivered meals will continue.

