Plans move forward for 2 big manufacturers

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The process of bringing two big manufacturers to Jefferson County continues to move forward.

The Jefferson County Industrial Agency okayed the project plans and gave land approval for DigiCollect on Thursday.

The software company plans to build a 20,000-square foot facility and employ 165 people at its start on land by the Watertown International Airport.

DigiCollect is the sister company of the solar panel manufacturer Convalt Energy. Convalt also plans to build at the airport, and employ 500 people in 5 years. The 2 companies work in tandem.

“By having the land development agreement in place, we need that in place, they can now proceed that they have an interest in the property that allows them to start going to the planning board for their site plan approval for what they want to build on these properties,” said Dave Zembiec, JCIDA CEO.

We also got our first look at what the new egg hatchery business will look like. It’s a 29,000-square foot building that will be located near BOCES on outer Arsenal Street.

Twenty new jobs would be created with this project, which has yet to get the green light. Watertown is one of 3 locations the company is looking at.

