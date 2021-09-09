Advertisement

Potsdam students get check to buy laptops for senior citizens

A $10,000 check from the Kentucky Fried Wishes Foundation was presented to the Potsdam High...
A $10,000 check from the Kentucky Fried Wishes Foundation was presented to the Potsdam High School Positivity Club
By Keith Benman
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Getting food to those who most need it in Potsdam is the mission of some high schoolers.

Thursday they got a hand up with a $10,000 check from the Kentucky Fried Wishes Foundation.

Local KFC store employees presented it. The money will be used to buy laptops for senior citizen housing.

The students will show senior citizens how to order food from the P2 Food Market at Potsdam High.

“For me, it’s a very personal thing where I think that we can really form connections with these seniors,” said Halle Varney, Potsdam High Positivity Club member.

“With these seniors, it’s really going to expand not only how many people we serve, but also the impact on what this free market can do for the community,” said Kevin Bou-Abdallah, Potsdam High Positivity Club member.

The P2 Food Market provides all kinds of foods free of charge to families and seniors.

