Ralph O. Fuller, 86, of Potsdam

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Ralph O. Fuller, 86, of Washington Street in Potsdam, passed away Tuesday (September 07, 2021) at his home with his loving family by his side and under the care of hospice. Honoring his request there will be no funeral services, and a private burial of he and his wife Ann will be held at the convenience of his family. Ann (LaBrake) Fuller passed away on July 11, 2012.

He is survived by his children Ralph (Tammy) Fuller and Michelle (Allen) Benda, both of Potsdam; grandchildren Ryan (Justin ) Fuller of Concord, NC, Tylor (Jessica) Fuller of Norwood, NY and Taylor Benda of Potsdam, NY.

Ralph was born on January 16, 1935 in Potsdam, NY, the only child of the late Clifford and Muriel (Runions) Fuller. After graduating from Potsdam Central School, he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps where he served his country until his honorable discharge in 1961. He married his childhood sweetheart Ann LaBrake in 1958 in Potsdam and he worked at the Nekoosa-Edwards Paper Mill in Norwood for a decade until its closure.

He continued his education with a major in barbering in Syracuse, then returned to Potsdam to start his own barber shop, aptly named Ralph’s Barber Shop on Pine Street. He owned and operated the barber shop while concurrently working again at the paper mill for nearly 30 years until he sold the business in the late 1980s. After the paper mill closed for the second time, he began working as a driver for The Watertown Daily Times, Barstow Motors and Parkway in Canton until his illness at the end of 2020.

Ralph enjoyed attending his grandchildren’s sporting events, buying, selling and trading cars, playing with his granddaughter Taylor’s dog Benson, collecting tools, and was a big New York Yankees fan. Ralph was a straightforward guy and will be missed by the people who loved him most.

Memorial contributions can be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of St. Lawrence Valley at 6805 State Highway 11; Potsdam, NY 13676 or to the Thomas Bushnell Disabled American Veterans, Chapter 171 c/o VFW Post 1143; 101 W. Hatfield Street; Massena, NY 13662. Thoughts, Condolences and fond memories of Ralph may be shared with his family online at www.GarnerFH.com.

