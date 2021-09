WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) -A cold front will slowly move through the area producing a few showers tomorrow. Expect passing clouds overnight with lows in the upper 50′s.

The best chance for rain will be during the afternoon on Thursday. Highs will be in the low 70′s.

Friday is looking dry with highs in the upper 60′s.

