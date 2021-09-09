Advertisement

Steve M. Smutz, 84, of Hannawa Falls

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HANNAWA FALLS, New York (WWNY) - Steve M. Smutz, 84, of State Highway 56, passed away Wednesday morning, September 8, 2021 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital.

Steve was born on February 28, 1937 in Massena, the son of the late George and Theresa (Peck) Smutz. He grew up in Potsdam and graduated from Potsdam High School. He proudly served his country in the US Army during the Korean Conflict, being honorably discharged in 1965.

Steve worked in the Ingot Department at Alcoa for many years. He took great pride in maintaining his home and property and enjoyed gardening, hunting and fishing.

Steve is survived by his son, Steve of Winchendon, MA; his grandchildren, Michael, Travis, and Saige; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife, Leona (Green) on November 4, 2018; his brothers, Walter Sr., John, and George Smutz; and his sister, Lillian Tranchitella.

Friends may call Monday 10-11:00 AM at the Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home, Potsdam, where funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM with Rev. Patrick A. Ratigan, officiating. Burial with military honors will follow in St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Colton.

Memorial contributions in his memory may be made to the Potsdam Church of the Nazarene.

Friends are encouraged to share memories and offer online condolences at www.donaldsonseymour.com.

