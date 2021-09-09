Traffic advisories: Thompson Boulevard & Grant Street in Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Work begins on two Watertown streets Thursday.

The 100 block of Thompson Boulevard will be closed to traffic starting at 8 a.m. The work, between School Street and Myrtle Avenue, is expected to be complete by 4 p.m.

Grant Street, on the other hand will be closed from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day for the next several weeks.

If you regularly use either street, you might want to find a different route.

