Advertisement

Traffic advisories: Thompson Boulevard & Grant Street in Watertown

Traffic Advisory
Traffic Advisory(MGN)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 6:42 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Work begins on two Watertown streets Thursday.

The 100 block of Thompson Boulevard will be closed to traffic starting at 8 a.m. The work, between School Street and Myrtle Avenue, is expected to be complete by 4 p.m.

Grant Street, on the other hand will be closed from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day for the next several weeks.

If you regularly use either street, you might want to find a different route.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Williams, a FedEx driver and father of seven, was killed by gunfire in Jackson,...
Police: FedEx driver shot and killed while in vehicle
WWNY "Sea Grant" interview 11-18-20
COVID kills another local person, infects 138 others
Police lights
Rollover crash kills St. Regis Falls man
Brittany Hobart
Carthage native reported missing in NYC
Some health care workers protested against the state-mandated vaccine outside Watertown's...
Health care workers protest COVID vaccine mandate

Latest News

St. Lawrence County's seal
St. Lawrence County COVID cases on the rise
The north country's wake up weather forecast.
Mainly dry, but some rain is possible
The town of Lyme joins other north county communities that are opting out of the state’s...
Lyme passes marijuana opt-out & short-term rental laws
Lyme passes marijuana opt-out & short-term rental laws