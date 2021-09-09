Tri-county region reports 161 new COVID cases, 53 hospitalizations

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - St. Lawrence County reported 116 new COVID cases on Thursday. Public Health also said 34 people are hospitalized.

Jefferson County reported 36 new cases and 11 hospitalizations.

Lewis County had 9 new COVID infections. Eight people are hospitalized there.

No new COVID deaths were reported in the tri-county region Thursday.

