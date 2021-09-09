Advertisement

Tri-county region reports 161 new COVID cases, 53 hospitalizations

wwny North country gets ready to deal with COVID-19
wwny North country gets ready to deal with COVID-19
By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - St. Lawrence County reported 116 new COVID cases on Thursday. Public Health also said 34 people are hospitalized.

Jefferson County reported 36 new cases and 11 hospitalizations.

Lewis County had 9 new COVID infections. Eight people are hospitalized there.

No new COVID deaths were reported in the tri-county region Thursday.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WWNY "Sea Grant" interview 11-18-20
COVID kills another local person, infects 138 others
Robert Williams, a FedEx driver and father of seven, was killed by gunfire in Jackson,...
Police: FedEx driver shot and killed while in vehicle
Dr. Joseph Wetterhahn
Local doctor weighs in on COVID fact and fiction
Some health care workers protested against the state-mandated vaccine outside Watertown's...
Health care workers protest COVID vaccine mandate
Police lights
Rollover crash kills St. Regis Falls man

Latest News

A $10,000 check from the Kentucky Fried Wishes Foundation was presented to the Potsdam High...
Potsdam students get check to buy laptops for senior citizens
A chicken eats expired bread from the Lowville Food Pantry
Lowville Food Pantry looks to feed animals, too
ACCO Brands in Ogdensburg
ACCO to close warehouse, 32 workers affected
(FILE)
Office for the Aging strongly urges older adults to wear masks while indoors