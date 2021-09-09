Advertisement

Who’s affected locally by federal vaccine mandates?

Vaccine Mandate
Vaccine Mandate(MGN, Vuong Tran / CC BY 2.0)
By John Pirsos
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - President Biden’s new federal vaccine requirements affect as many as 100 million Americans.

Locally, the mandates affect Fort Drum’s civilian workforce and, if the private company you work for has more than 100 employees, you too are affected.

The president said civilian government employees and contractors will have to get the COVID-19 vaccine, or risk getting fired. There’s no option for testing.

Also, there the federal mandate for millions of health care workers to get the shot. This is no longer just a state mandate in New York.

As for private employers with more than 100 employees, workers will have to get the vaccine or be tested every week. Employers will be required to give employees paid time off to get vaccinated.

As for the civilian workforce at Fort Drum, it’s about 2,800 people. Nearly half are represented by the American Federation of Government Employees.

The union said, “We expect to bargain over this change prior to implementation.”

AFGE added it has strongly encouraged the vaccine for all of its members.

The White House is giving federal workers 75 days to get vaccinated. It’s still not clear when the deadline is for private businesses, but there is an expected grace period for that as well.

