Alleged steak knife menacing leads to charges

THERESA, New York (WWNY) - A Theresa man is accused of threatening someone with a steak knife.

Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies say 24-year-old Brandon Uscio allegedly held the knife over his head and threatened to stab the victim.

They say he also punched someone in the head.

Deputies say it happened in Uscio’s Main Street home in front of a 16-year-old girl.

He was charged with second-degree menacing, second-degree harassment, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, and endangering the welfare of a child.

Uscio was arraigned in Theresa town court and jailed without bail.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.