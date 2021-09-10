April L. Regan, 39, of Brasher Falls

Calling hours for April L. Regan, 39, a resident of 1146 County Rt. 55, Brasher Falls, will be held on Wednesday, September 15, 2021 from 1-3 p.m. at the Buck Funeral Home in Colton. (Funeral Home)

BRASHER FALLS, New York (WWNY) - Calling hours for April L. Regan, 39, a resident of 1146 County Rt. 55, Brasher Falls, will be held on Wednesday, September 15, 2021 from 1-3 p.m. at the Buck Funeral Home in Colton. Burial will be held in the South Colton Cemetery following calling hours. April passed away Wednesday morning, September 1, 2021 at the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington. April is survived by her three children, Hayden Peters, Hailey Peters and Harper Regan, all of Brasher Falls; a sister and a step-sister as well as her extended family of aunts, uncles and cousins. She was pre-deceased by her parents, Pamela and Michael Durant and a step-sister. Born in Potsdam, NY on December 26, 1981, the daughter of Pamela Regan, she graduated from St. Lawrence Central High School and most recently was working for CP of Northern NY. April loved spending time with her children and attending family events. Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.buckfuneralhome.com .

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.