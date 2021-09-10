Advertisement

Beaver River girls: a young, talented soccer team

By Mel Busler
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 8:18 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAVER FALLS, New York (WWNY) - The Beaver River girls’ soccer team is working well even after losing several seniors to graduation.

Beaver River is off to a 2-0 start to the season.

In the video, coaches Tina Becker and Tracy Adams say they’re happy with the start, although there are question marks to this year’s squad.

The players are also happy with what they’ve accomplished so far. In the video are Kaylee Zehr, Kennedy Becker, Brenna Mast, Emma Roggie, Makenna Kloster, and Avery Olmstead.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WWNY "Sea Grant" interview 11-18-20
COVID kills another local person, infects 138 others
Dr. Joseph Wetterhahn
Local doctor weighs in on COVID fact and fiction
St. Lawrence County's seal
St. Lawrence County COVID cases on the rise
Robert Williams, a FedEx driver and father of seven, was killed by gunfire in Jackson,...
Police: FedEx driver shot and killed while in vehicle
Two newborns girls were given to the wrong parents in 2002 after being born five hours apart at...
Hospital baby switch discovered two decades later with DNA test

Latest News

The Watertown Red & Black return to the Alex Duffy Fairgrounds this Saturday night.
Red & Black back at home this weekend
General Brown's Kori Nichols boots the ball in front of the net, allowing teammate Maya Carroll...
Highlights & scores: girls’ Frontier League & NAC soccer
Highlights & scores: Frontier League & NAC girls' soccer
Beaver River girls' soccer