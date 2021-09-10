Beaver River girls: a young, talented soccer team

BEAVER FALLS, New York (WWNY) - The Beaver River girls’ soccer team is working well even after losing several seniors to graduation.

Beaver River is off to a 2-0 start to the season.

In the video, coaches Tina Becker and Tracy Adams say they’re happy with the start, although there are question marks to this year’s squad.

The players are also happy with what they’ve accomplished so far. In the video are Kaylee Zehr, Kennedy Becker, Brenna Mast, Emma Roggie, Makenna Kloster, and Avery Olmstead.

