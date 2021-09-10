Boil water order lifted in Gouverneur

GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - The boil water order in the village of Gouverneur has been lifted.

Last Sunday, officials issued the order for people who live on the Johnstown side of Route 11 because the water tested positive for total coliform bacteria.

On Friday, water samples that were collected after the flushing of hydrants showed the water is safe to drink.

